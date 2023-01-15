Member Of Goldy Brar Gang Arrested In Himachal Pradesh

Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year.

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was facing several murder cases in Punjab and Haryana.

"State Special Operations Cell @PunjabpoliceInd has arrested Inderpreet Singh @ Parry, operative of Gangster Goldy Brar from #HimachalPradesh,” said Mr Yadav in a tweet.

He was involved in a dozen cases of murder, including the killing of Pardeep Singh in Faridkot. He has been an active member of Goldy Brar Gang,” added Mr Yadav.