Suspicious Packages Sent To Indian Consulate, Other Missions In Australia

Suspicious packages were found on Wednesday at several diplomatic missions in Melbourne, including the Indian Consulate, prompting Australian authorities to launch a major emergency response.

Firefighters and Ambulance Victoria paramedics were attending the Indian Consulate and US Consulate on St Kilda Road.

"Police and emergency services have responded to suspicious packages to embassies and consulates... The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances are being investigated," Australian Federal Police tweeted.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) said it was assisting the Australian Federal Police at a number of incidents at embassies across Melbourne.

The United Kingdom Consulate, located on Collins Street, along with the Korean Consulate (St Kilda Road), German Consulate (Queen Street), Italian Consulate (St Kilda Road), Swiss Consulate (Ashwood), Pakistan Consulate (Cardigan Place), Greek Consulate (Albert Road) and the Indonesian Consulate (Queens Road) are also believed to have been affected.

Emergency workers wearing chemical suits were seen entering some of the buildings. There was no reports of any one injured so far.

More than a dozen hazardous material alerts have been issued on the VicEmergency website.

The developing situation comes just two days after a "suspicious" white powder was found at the Argentinian Consulate in Sydney.