Meitei, Kuki Teams Leave For Delhi To Attend Manipur Peace Talks On Saturday

Delegations of the Meitei and Kuki communities separately left for Delhi to attend peace talks scheduled on Saturday, sources said.

The meeting is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs' efforts to mediate between the two communities in the state where 250 people were killed and thousands were left homeless after violence began in May 2023.

The Meitei team comprises three members each from the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations, a functionary of the FOCS said.

On the other hand, representatives of the Zomi Council along with those from the Hmar Inpi and the Kuki Zo Council also left for Delhi to take part in the meeting, sources in the Kuki groups said.

The AMUCO delegation includes its president Nanda Luwang, along with senior advisers Ito Tongram and Dhanabir Laishram.

Another team from FOCS, which has been actively advocating for the interests of the Meitei community, has also confirmed its participation in the talks.

Two days ago, the Kuki leadership based in Manipur's Kangpokpi district set three pre-conditions including no inter-district movement between Meitei and Kukis in the areas where the other community is in majority.

It is not immediately known whether the conditions were met.

There have been many efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table. The Centre imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.