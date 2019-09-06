'Faith In Judiciary Restored': Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter On Court Order

In her petition, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health (File)

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Sana Iltija Javed, who was on Thursday allowed by the Supreme Court to meet her mother, welcomed the verdict on Thursday, saying her faith in the judiciary had been restored. Ms Javed said she would not let "them harass or intimidate" her when she visits Kashmir to meet Ms Mufti as she had the backing of the Supreme Court.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a measure to prevent any trouble or protests over the government's decision to end special status to the state under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

"When the government of India doesn't give me my fundamental right, my civil liberties, I have no other alternative but to knock at the doors of the judiciary which I have immense faith in. My faith in the judiciary has been restored after today's verdict," she said in Chennai, explaining her decision to move the court.

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month.

Allowing Ms Javed to meet her mother in private on a date of her choice, the court said as far as moving freely in Srinagar was concerned, it was subject to the permission of the authorities.

"I was placed under detention as well. From 6th until the 22nd when I left for Chennai, I was placed under detention. And through this period, not a day went by that I didn't ask the authorities to meet my mother or just talk to her on phone. But all these requests were turned down," she said.

"This time when I go, I will not let them harass me or intimidate me as I have the backing of the Supreme Court. They can't harass me the way they did those two weeks I was in Kashmir," she said.

Ms Javed said the "mainstream" politicians were a bridge between the people of Kashmir and India, and lumping them with the separatists was not a good thing.

"The way the government is celebrating that the mainstream has been discredited, it is bad for them. You are cutting your nose to spite your face. Kashmir is a part of India. These politicians were a bridge between India and the people of Kashmir when they had nothing but contempt for India. Today, you pushed them into a corner, you have lumped them with the separatists, how is this a good thing," she said.

Last month, Ms Javed had written to Home Minister Amit Shah that Kashmiris had been "caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights" since the security and communications lockdown began.

The state administration last month gave a detailed statement on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, reporting a "gradual but a positive improvement in ground situation".

