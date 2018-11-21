'Thought I'd Seen It All': Mehbooba Mufti Thanks Omar Abdullah, Congress

Mehbooba Mufti's claim to form Jammu and Kashmir government was countered by Sajad Lone.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday thanked her rival Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Congress leader Ambika Soni for help in achieving "the seemingly impossible" - a joint bid for the state government. As a number of developments unfolded at breakneck speed since then - a counter claim by BJP-backed Sajad Lone and the dissolution of the assembly by governor Satya Pal Malik, necessitating fresh elections, Ms Mufti had a message for opponents as well: "Who would have thought that the very idea of a grand coalition would give such jitters?"

In my twenty six year old career as a politician, I thought I had seen it all! But like they say never say never! Nevertheless, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to @OmarAbdullah and @Ambikasoni4 ji for helping us achieve the seemingly impossible. 1/4 - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading & defections. 2/4 - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

Oddly enough our pleas fell on deaf ears. But who would have thought that the very idea of a grand coalition would give such jitters. 3/4 - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

PS - In todays age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor's residence didn't receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution. 4/4 - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

Omar Abdullah returned her thanks on Twitter.

And I never thought I'd be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead. Once again the wisdom of the people will prevail. https://t.co/OcN9uRje1s - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018

"JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can't be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears," he also wrote.

The two leaders, known for their frequent indictment of each other on social media, then went on to share jokes about the fax machine at the governor's residence, which they said, conveniently did not receive their application in time.

Meanwhile those awaiting a response. pic.twitter.com/Q4OM7rFfvB - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

In a sudden announcement, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor dissolved the state assembly tonight, which has been in suspended animation, shortly after rival alliances staked claim to form the government.

Governor's rule was enforced on June 19 for a six-months period after the BJP party yanked support for the Mehbooba Mufti government. The state assembly was also kept in suspended animation so that political parties could explore the possibility of forming a new government.