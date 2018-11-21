Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Dissolved After Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone Stake Claim: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti says she will stake claim to form government in the state with support from the Congress and National Conference.
Ms Mufti has tweeted a letter that she has been trying to send to Governor Satya Pal Malik, which states that since she is not is Srinagar currently, she will soon be meeting him to stake the claim for forming the government in the state.
Earlier today, sources said the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary was summoned to Delhi and was likely to meet officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office or the PMO.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says that nobody was keen to form a government neither was National Conference keen to form a government; Congress was not keen at all to form a government - it was just a suggestion.
While Sajad Lone claimed he has the support of 26 BJP legislators and 18 others, which would cross the majority mark of 44 in the 87-member assembly, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti says she has the support of the Congress and the National Conference, taking their total to 56.
Yesterday, PDP parliamentarian Muzaffar Baig threatened to quit his party and hinted at backing Sajad Lone. He did not rule out forming a government, saying there were people within his party "who want an elected government".
On the PDP and National Conference possibly joining hands, Mr Baig said: "It will be an alliance of one religion. Jammu would not like it, Ladakh will not remain part of the state. This will lead to trifurcation of the state."
The BJP has 26 members and Sajad Lone's party has just two lawmakers, but reports suggest attempts to split the PDP and poach Congress and National Conference lawmakers to raise enough numbers for a majority. There is a theory that if these attempts fail, the centre will aim at state elections in March.
The BJP, which dumped the PDP and forced Mehbooba Mufti to quit as chief minister in June, supports a "third front" led by Sajad Lone.
The BJP calls it a desperate attempt by the parties to keep their flock together. "Their attempts to come together will not succeed," said a BJP leader.
Omar Abdullah also tweeted that Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. He said, "It can't be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears."
Omar Abdullah had a hilarious take on the fax machine not working, as claimed by both MR Lone and Ms Mufti. He tweeted:
J&K Raj Bhavan needs a new fax machine urgently.- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018
The coalition between Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and the Congress is meant to stymie what sources allege are the BJP's attempts to engineer defections and take power in the state where six-month central rule ends next month. If it crystallizes, such a coalition could be the model for the much-discussed BJP vs Rest contest in the 2019 national election.
BREAKING: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved by the governor of the state.
Sajad Lone, President of People's Conference, said he has sent a letter to the Governor staking our claim to form the government and said the fax is not working. He said he mailed the letter to the PA of the Governor.
Ms Mufti said she has been trying to send the letter to Raj Bhavan but the fax has not received it. She also said she sent it via mail and tried to contact the Governor over phone which was not available.
Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik that she will stake claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir:
"As you are aware that Peoples Democratic Party is the largest party in the State assembly having a strength of 29. You might have gathered from the media reports that the Congress and National Conference has a strength of 15 and the Congress 12. That takes over collective strength to 56," her letter reads.
