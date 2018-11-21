Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Dissolved After Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone Stake Claim: Live Updates

Mehbooba Mufti said she will soon be meeting the Governor to stake the claim for forming the government

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti says she will stake claim to form government in the state with support from the Congress and National Conference.

Ms Mufti has tweeted a letter that she has been trying to send to Governor Satya Pal Malik, which states that since she is not is Srinagar currently, she will soon be meeting him to stake the claim for forming the government in the state.

