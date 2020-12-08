Mehbooba Mufti Says She's Been 'Detained Once Again'

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted today saying illegal detention has become GOI's favourite go to method.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today claimed she had been "detained once again" inside her residence in Srinagar by authorities. The People's Democratic Party President tweeted videos of her demanding that the gates of her home premises be unlocked so that she could venture out.

"Illegal detention has become GOI's favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I've been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes," she tweeted today.

"GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked," she tweeted along with the videos.

Interestingly, the videos she posted showed the gate locked from inside the premise. Ms Mufti is heard calling out to someone on the other side to open it even as she speaks to a handful of other aides and security personnel within the compound.

Knocking on the gate, she is heard saying, "Open the doors, I have to go out...Please show me the papers. Under what law have you detained me?" There is no response to her queries, going by the videos.

"Later the Lt Governor and others will say we didn't detain her...what kind of joke is this," she is heard saying.

It was only on October 13 that the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the detention of the former Chief Minister after over 14 months since the Centre abrogated the former state's special status on August 5, 2019.

Following her release, her party formed an alliance with other political outfits of Kashmir, including the National Conference and the Congress, to oppose the state's loss of special status and to form a stronger alliance against the BJP-led central government.

Over the past two days, authorities in various states have allegedly placed restrictions on the movement of leaders such as former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This is happening at a time when farmers have been protesting against some central agricultural ordinances. In Mr Kejriwal's case, though, the police have denied placing any restrictions.