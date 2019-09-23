'Ironic,' Tweets Mehbooba Mufti On Cheers For PM Modi's Article 370 Remark

Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter account is now being controlled by her daughter Iltija with "due authorisation"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received massive applause by a 50,000-strong audience at the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday when he said India had bid farewell to Article 370, referring to his government's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories. However, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti - who has been under detention for nearly 50 days - took strong exception to the cheers for the centre's move on Kashmir and called it "ironic".

Ms Mufti said the move to withdraw special status was being applauded everywhere except in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Ironic that a move ostensibly taken to secure "special interests" of J&K gets cheered on everywhere except in the state that it meant to benefit. While people in Kashmir have been gagged, mass hysteria is orchestrated elsewhere to justify this decision," read a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti's account, that is now being controlled by her daughter Iltija with "due authorisation".

PM Modi drew loud cheers from the audience when he said, "We bid farewell to another thing that has been a big challenge for 70 years... Article 370 (of the constitution)... Article 370 had deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from development and rights. Terrorists and separatists were using it to their advantage. Now the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have the same rights as every Indian."

Early in August, the centre ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the move would help ensure that people of the state get the same constitutional benefits as the rest of the country. Ms Mufti was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians as a measure to prevent any trouble or protests over the government's decision.

