Top Leaders Under House Arrest Amid Unprecedented J&K Lockdown: 10 Points

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone have been placed under house arrest.

Srinagar: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone, the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, were placed under house arrest after midnight on Sunday in an unprecedented lockdown that follows a massive security build-up and a first-ever government advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. Mobile internet and phone connections have been blocked in many places and public meetings or rallies have been banned in Srinagar and parts of the state. The rapid escalation of security measures fueled speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution. Against the tense backdrop, the spotlight is on a cabinet meeting that is going on at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. PM Modi also had a one-on-one meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the cabinet meet.