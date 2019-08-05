Article 35A: Your 5-Point Guide To Why It's So Sensitive For Kashmir

Article 35A is a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive re-election, the BJP had pledged to end Article 35A for Jammu and Kashmir. With the Kashmir Valley now in lockdown and top leaders placed under house arrest in Srinagar, the expectation is that Article 35A will be announced as scrapped when Home Minister Amit Shah addresses parliament this morning.