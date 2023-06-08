Meghalaya Villagers Chase Out 2 Bangladesh Border Guards. Video Viral

Meghalaya villagers chase out Bangladesh Border Guards

Two soldiers of the Border Guard Bangladesh on Wednesday entered South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. The two soldiers entered Rongara area in South Garo Hills at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) took up the matter with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and filed a protest.

Villagers were shocked to see two uniformed BGB personnel, armed with AK series assault rifles and also carrying lathis, enter their village in front of the fencing facing the international border.

According to the BSF sources, who have been briefed by their counterparts from Bangladesh, the BGB were engaged in a chase to catch border criminals allegedly involved in smuggling when they "unknowingly" entered the Indian village.

"Since the village is in front of the fencing, the BGB personnel apparently didn't realise they had crossed into Indian territory while giving chase. A flag meeting has been conducted and official procedure is being followed in connection with the border violation. But there was no harassment of any Indian national," a senior BSF official said.