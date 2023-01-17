Meghalaya One Step Away From Scientific Coal Mining: Chief Minister Sangma

In 2019, the Supreme Court had lifted the coal mining ban.

Meghalaya is one step away from carrying out scientific mining after the Ministry of Coal approved the geological reports sent by four miners from the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday, ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.

Coal mining in Meghalaya has been a controversial issue since the carpet ban issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban stating that the local tribal people are the owners of their land and also the minerals beneath. The top court subsequently asked for scientific mining to be implemented.

The central and state governments in March last year had framed a Standard Operating Procedure for mining and so far, at least 17 miners have applied for a prospecting license.

"In the recent meeting held by the Government of India, the Ministry of Coal has finally given us in writing where the geological reports submitted by four miners have been approved. The four applicants, approved by the Government of India, will submit their mining plan as per norms laid down by both the central and state governments. We expect that licenses should shortly be given to the four miners," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

Scientific mining involves proper scientific study of geology of the mining areas, as well as usage of calculated and scientific methods of extraction.

This comes as a great relief for Conrad Sangma's government as he faced heavy criticism for failing to reopen coal mining in the state.

"This is a major step towards opening up mining in a scientific manner and I am hopeful that this scientific process of mining will start very soon," Conrad Sangma added.