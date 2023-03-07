Live Updates: Conrad Sangma Takes Oath As Meghalaya Chief Minister Again

National People's Party (NPP)'s Conrad Sangma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya today. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)'s Neiphiu Rio will take oath as Chief Minister of Tripura later today in a grand ceremony.

Manik Saha will take oath as the Chief Minister of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura on Thursday, a day after Holi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended Mr Sangma's swearing-in ceremony today, are expected to attend the other two as well.

Here are the LIVE updates on Meghalaya, Nagaland Oath Ceremonies:

Mar 07, 2023 11:30 (IST) 12-Member Council Of Ministers Take Oath In Meghalaya

Seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as ministers in Mr Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Shillong | Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak and Rakkam A Sangma take oath as ministers in the new NPP-led Meghalaya government. pic.twitter.com/w7EaFcEhdz - ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023 Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and AT Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers. BJP's AL Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.



Mar 07, 2023 11:16 (IST) Watch: Conrad Sangma Sworn In As Chief Minister Of Meghalaya

🔴Watch LIVE | Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya Chief Minister again, PM Modi presenthttps://t.co/hMlRpgak2ypic.twitter.com/xJ2njQ5jNG - NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2023

Mar 07, 2023 11:12 (IST) Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar Take Oath As Deputy Chief Ministers

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, in Shillong. pic.twitter.com/gHRdeqzqlw - ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

Mar 07, 2023 11:11 (IST) Conrad Sangma Takes Oath As Meghalaya Chief Minister Again, PM Modi Present

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.



Mar 07, 2023 10:46 (IST) PM To Hold "Closed-Door" Meeting With Assam Cabinet During 2-Day Northeast Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his two-day visit to the Northeast, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremonies in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, and also hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet.

The PM arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and senior cabinet ministers and officials. From there, he left for Shillong aboard a helicopter.

Mar 07, 2023 10:44 (IST) Nagaland Government To Take Oath Today, PM To Attend Eventhttps://t.co/3hPClbxR7jpic.twitter.com/nxj6wSgIq9 - NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) March 7, 2023

Mar 07, 2023 10:43 (IST) How Himanta Sarma Played Key Role In BJP's Impressive Show In Northeast

Himanta Sarma also played a key role in Nagaland, ensuring the smooth partnership between Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP.

Mar 07, 2023 10:42 (IST) Conrad Sangma At Prayer Meet With Cabinet Ministers Before Swearing-In Ceremony

#WATCH | Shillong: Meghalaya CM-designate Conrad Sangma attends a prayer meeting with all cabinet ministers before they all leave for Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government. pic.twitter.com/kRCvRNwfLV - ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

Mar 07, 2023 10:37 (IST) PM Modi To Attend Oath Ceremony Of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, officials said.

"All preparations are on for the Prime Minister's visit tomorrow. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet members at the Raj Bhavan," a senior government official told PTI. Read here



Mar 07, 2023 10:35 (IST) Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma To Take Oath As Meghalaya, Nagaland Chief Ministers

NDPP's Neiphiu Rio and NPP's Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively today. NDPP's Neiphiu Rio and NPP's Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively today.

Mar 07, 2023 10:33 (IST) Neiphiu Rio To Lead All-Party Government In Nagaland With No Opposition

Neiphiu Rio will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in Nagaland even as the Centre continues talks with former rebels of the NSCN(IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state. The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly.