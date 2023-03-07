Live Updates: Conrad Sangma Takes Oath As Meghalaya Chief Minister Again

National People's Party (NPP)'s Conrad Sangma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya today. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)'s Neiphiu Rio will take oath as Chief Minister of Tripura later today in a grand ceremony.
Manik Saha will take oath as the Chief Minister of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura on Thursday, a day after Holi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended Mr Sangma's swearing-in ceremony today, are expected to attend the other two as well.
Himanta Sarma also played a key role in Nagaland, ensuring the smooth partnership between Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP.
Neiphiu Rio will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in Nagaland even as the Centre continues talks with former rebels of the NSCN(IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state. The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly.