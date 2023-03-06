PM Modi To Attend Oath Ceremony Of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, officials said.

Mr Sangma, the National People's Party chief will take the oath of office as chief minister for the second time on Tuesday after successfully leading his party to a major victory bagging 26 of the 59 seats in the February 27 election.

"All preparations are on for the Prime Minister's visit tomorrow. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet members at the Raj Bhavan," a senior government official told PTI.

Security has been strengthened in the city ahead of the visit.

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state.

NPP will take eight cabinet berths and allies UDP with 11 MLAs will get two, BJP and HSPDP with two MLAs each will get one berth each, Mr Sangma said.

Earlier in the day protem speaker Timothy D Shira administered the oath of office and secrecy to all 59 MLAs.

