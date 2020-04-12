Meghalaya MLAs To Donate 10% Of Salary For A Year To Fight Coronavirus

Meghalaya is yet to have a COVID-19 positive case. (File photo)

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Saturday informed that all the 60 MLAs of the state have decided to contribute 10% of their salary for a year to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight novel coronavirus.

The Speaker had convened a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma to discuss on their contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"In the discussion today, it was decided that all the 60 MLAs will contribute willingly 10 % of the salary with effect from April 1, 2020 to March 2021, which means whole year salary 10% will be contributed to the CM's relief fund," Mr Lyngdoh said.

The speaker informed that all the MLAs from various party lines including Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma have come together and decided to donate their 10% salary willingly.

"I am happy that the Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition has agreed that...this is the time to come together as legislatures to see what best we can do for the entire state," he said.

Mr Lyngdoh also said that all the steps, preventive measures and precautions taken by the government to ensure that COVID-19 doesn't spread or reach the state were discussed during the meeting.

He informed that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was unable to attend the meet as he was on a video conference meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further added, "I think we are convinced that the government is very much in the right direction and they really put all sincere efforts to see that the spread of Coronavirus should not take place in Meghalaya."

The speaker also thanked the citizens of the state for their cooperation and said, "I understand that the success of the entire episode is full cooperation and participation of the people of the state."

He also urged citizens to continue to adhere to the instructions given by the government from time to time.

Meghalaya is yet to have a COVID-19 positive case.