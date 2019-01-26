Second Body Detected Inside 'Rat-Hole' Mine Where 15 Miners Were Trapped

Rescue machine screen showing body inside rat-hole mine in Meghalaya

A second body has been found in the rat-hole mine in Meghalaya today. In a tweet, the Navy spokesperson said that the diving team found a "second body at 280 feet inside the rat hole mine...the first body was recovered yesterday."

Over a dozen miners were in the rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills since December 13.

The Navy rescue personnel detected the body at around 3 am, with the help of an underwater remotely operated vehicle," a senior rescue official told news agency IANS.

"During their search, the Navy team also found spades and a wooden cart," the official, who did not want to be named said.

On Thursday, the body of a coal miner, who has been identified as Amir Hussain, was retrieved. He belonged to Chirang district of Western Assam. The police have handed over the body to his family on Saturday.

Navy divers trying to locate the remains of trapped miners in the Meghalaya rat-hole coal mine

The families of four of the 15 miners had on Saturday asked the rescuers to retrieve the bodies so that they could perform the last rites.

Officials say the Navy personnel are trying their best to locate the remains with their unmanned Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) in the flooded mine in East Jaintia Hills district. The divers have also spotted skeletons inside the mines through their remotely operated vehicles though it is not clear if they are of the missing miners, say senior officials. The water inside the mines has high Sulphur content that can decompose bodies very fast, officials added.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had said the search must continue as "miracles do happen". The top court had asked the centre and the Meghalaya government to consult experts and continue efforts to rescue the miners.