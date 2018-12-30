'Will Take Time': Meghalaya Rescue Restarts, Navy Divers Join - 10 Points

Firefighters from Odisha equipped with high-tech equipment also reached the site (File)

Guwahati: The operation to rescue 15 people, trapped in a 320-foot-deep mine at Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, has entered its seventeenth day. Now equipped with ten high-powered pumps that are required to pump out the water from the flooded mine, the authorities are preparing for the final push of the rescue operation. A team of divers from the navy airlifted from Vishakhapatnam will be pressed into action today to locate the miners.