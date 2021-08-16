Meghalaya Forms Judicial Panel To Probe Death Of Ex Insurgent Leader

There was violence in Shillong over the death of a surrendered insurgent leader

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has set up a judicial inquiry committee to investigate the death of former insurgent leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. Mr Sangma held a cabinet meeting today and set up a peace committee to be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and cabinet ministers Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Tongkhar as members. Other members include religious leaders, headmen and leaders of civil society groups.

Curfew in the state will be extended for another 24 hours. The mobile internet ban continues. A sub-committee to oversee law and order will also be formed and headed by Mr Sangma.

On Sunday night, a petrol bomb was hurled at the home of Mr Sangma in Shillong. According to police, two petrol bombs were hurled at 10.15 pm by some people, who escaped in vehicles.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong and mobile internet was snapped for 48 hours in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Violence was reported from these areas as Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, a former insurgent who had surrendered, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Shillong after being killed by police in an encounter at his home on August 13.

Thangkhiew was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks since his surrender in 2018.

According to the police, Thangkhiew allegedly attacked the police with a knife when his home was being raided, provoking a retaliatory shot in which he was killed.

Hundreds of his supporters carried black flags as his body was taken to the cemetery.

Public properties were vandalised by the protesters. Some people also attacked CRPF personnel in Shillong during the curfew hours today. Protesters pelted stones at the vehicles of the CRPF at Mawlai area in Shillong.