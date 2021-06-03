Meghalaya Congress MLA Seeks Action Against NPP Leader Accused Of Rape

Thomas A Sangma is Chairman of an Assembly Committee and member of another. File

A Congress MLA has written to Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, urging him to remove National People's Party (NPP) MLA Thomas A Sangma from Assembly committees after a woman lodged a police complaint accusing him of rape.

Mr Sangma is the ruling party's MLA from the North Tura (ST) constituency and is also the political advisor to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. He is the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Estimates and a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

In her complaint to the police, a copy of which is available with NDTV, the woman has alleged that Mr Sangma raped her on several occasions at her residence and at a hotel in Shillong. Meghalaya police said today that they are investigating the matter.

In her letter to the Speaker, Congress MLA and chairperson of the Assembly's Committee for Empowerment of Women, Ampareen Lyngdoh, demanded Mr Sangma's removal from the committees in view of the serious charges levelled against him.

"As the head of the Assembly Committee for the Empowerment of Women, I am committed to ensuring that justice is not denied especially to women," she wrote.

"When a serious accusation of this nature arises against a member of this Assembly, it shocks the conscience of society and puts a huge expectation on the representatives of the people to ensure that principles of accountability are held in utmost regard," the former minister added.

She also cited the removal of former MLA Julius Dorphang from Assembly committees in 2017 after an FIR accusing him of sexual assault was filed.