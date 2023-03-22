Mega Green Project To Keep Border Forces Warm In Sub-Zero Temperatures

Hilly regions where the army patrols are not always served by power grids. (Representational)

India is planning to install renewable projects to provide its soldiers along chilly Himalayan frontiers with clean energy.

State-run power producer NTPC Ltd. signed an initial agreement with the Indian army to install solar and wind power projects as well as green hydrogen systems to keep the forces warm in sub-zero temperatures and lighted in areas rarely served by a power grid, the company said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Most of the hilly terrain patrolled by the army is powered by diesel-fueled generators that depend on heavy logistics for moving the fuel, which emits its own toxic fumes. The mountains of Ladakh - usually sunny during the day despite freezing temperatures - on the border with China can help change that and decarbonize the country's military operations in the region.

New Delhi is locked in a military standoff with China over the past few years and has stationed thousands of troops, fighter jets and heavy equipment to protect its 3,488 kilometer-long (2,167 mile) border with its northern neighbor.

NTPC and the army will together identify sites for setting up the projects, which will be built, owned and operated by the New Delhi-based power producer. The company said the projects will be built in phases but didn't mention any timelines or investments.

The government is planning to unlock the renewables potential of Ladakh, which can help power the country's mountainous provinces with clean energy. The nation plans to build transmission lines in the region, hoping to transport 13 gigawatts of clean power.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)