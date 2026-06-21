Meet Sarang Lakhanee, Nagpur Businessman Who Married Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Sule

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, tied the knot with Nagpur-based businessman Sarang Lakhanee in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday, June 20.

The wedding brought together leaders from across the political spectrum, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar.

A day before the wedding, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the sangeet ceremony.

Several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry also attended the wedding ceremony, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan along with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and their daughter Shweta Nanda. Jackie Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Kishan were also present at the event.

Who Is Sarang Lakhanee?

Hailing from Nagpur, Sarang comes from a well-known business family. He is the son of Arun Lakhanee, who heads the Vishvaraj Group, a company that works on water conservation, wastewater treatment and road construction projects.

Sarang completed his Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree from Nagpur University in 2014. He later pursued management studies at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. In 2023, he earned an MBA degree from the prestigious Columbia Business School in New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in his career, he interned with the government think tank NITI Aayog in New Delhi, where he worked with the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Cell. He also completed an internship with Citizens for Accountable Governance during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2023, while pursuing his MBA, Sarang worked part-time as a Business Development Consultant with Modern Hydrogen.

He has been working with the family-run Vishvaraj Group for more than eight years. He joined the company in 2017 as Lead Project Coordinator and was later promoted to Vice President (Operations and Strategy) in 2018. Since June 2020, he has been serving as Executive Director at the company.

Sarang is also a sports enthusiast. He is a badminton player and has represented India in several national and international badminton tournaments. He represented India in men's singles badminton at 34 international tournaments across more than 20 countries between 2010 and 2017.