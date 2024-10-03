Meet Atul Kumar, Whose IIT Dreams Got A Second Chance From Supreme Court

Atul Kumar studied for 18 hours a day during his IIT entrance exam preparation.

A native of Muzaffarnagar's Titora village, Atul Kumar studied for 18 hours a day, taking breaks only for food and sleep as he prepared for the much-dreaded IIT entrance exam.

Despite the grueling schedule he sustained for 11 months, the 18-year-old, who almost didn't get into IIT despite cracking the test, advises against letting pressure get to your head.

"At my coaching institute, they said if you think the IIT entrance examination is tough, then it is indeed tough. If you consider it an easy exam, then it is an easy one," Kumar told PTI.

Son of a daily wage laborer, Atul Kumar lost his seat at IIT-Dhanbad after missing the fee deadline. He received a second chance when, in an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court ordered the institute to admit him to the BTech course.

"We cannot allow such a talented young boy to go away. He cannot be left in the lurch," said a bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Atul Kumar, who cleared the examination on his second attempt, told PTI that he took coaching for 11 months at a Kanpur institute designed for weaker sections.

"At the coaching institute, they started from the basics and then moved toward the advanced level," said Atul, who has dreamed of becoming an engineer since he was in class 9.

"At the coaching institute, I studied for almost 18 hours a day. The only breaks from studying were to sleep and eat," he said.

No stranger to hardships, the Dalit student also shared his thoughts on entrance exam aspirants who fall prey to peer pressure and choose to end their lives.

"One should not commit suicide. If one opportunity ends, then another opens up. If someone dreams of studying at IIT, they can pursue an MTech from IIT if they fail to get into BTech," Atul, who loves chemistry and looks to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as a role model, said.

With the unexpected hitch behind him, both Atul and his entire village are now brimming with joy at his admission.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the top court to pass any order in the interest of justice.

Atul Kumar's prospect of getting into IIT was jeopardized when his parents failed to deposit Rs 17,500 as the acceptance fee by the June 24 deadline.

"I had almost made up my mind to sell my father's 1.5 bigha land. Thankfully, that situation did not arise. I would like to thank Justice Chandrachud ji and also thank my advocate," Atul's father, Rajendra Kumar, said.

