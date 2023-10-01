Who Is Ankit Baiyanpuria, Fitness Icon Who Joined PM In Cleanliness Drive

Ankit Baiyanpuriya enjoys a massive fan following on YouTube and Instagram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the mega cleanliness drive on October 1, Saturday. PM Modi said, “Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.”

PM Modi was joined by fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria. Sharing the video from the Swachh Bharat drive, the prime minister wrote, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!”

Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @Ankit_Wrestlerpic.twitter.com/aOHwgZrunV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

Now, let us know a bit more about Ankit Baiyanpuriya.

– Ankit Baiyanpuriya (Ankit Singh), a Haryana-born fitness enthusiast, is known for his desi workout regime. Recently, he made headlines for his “75-day hard challenge”, which focuses on mental health well-being and discipline.

– Ankit Baiyanpuriya's “75-day hard challenge” was inspired by American entrepreneur Andy Frisella. Speaking to news agency IANS, he said, “It was during my personal research on fitness that I came across the video of American entrepreneur Andy Frisella's 75-day Hard Challenge, I decided to implement and introduce similar techniques in my workout.”

– Not many would know, Ankit Baiyanpuriya is a former desi wrestler. His father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker.

– Ankit Baiyanpuriya enjoys a massive fan following on YouTube and Instagram. His followers on Instagram went up from one million to 3.7 million in just 28 days. He had said, “ Even I am shocked at gaining 2.7 million followers in less than a month. I'm so grateful. The only message I would like to give to my followers is to not only look for physical strength; mental strength is much more and it only comes through spirituality. So read ‘Bhagwad Gita' and try to perform meditation.”