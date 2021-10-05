Engineer Supervising Track Laying Work Shot At In Jharkhand

The railway line construction work was stopped after the incident, the official said

An engineer was shot at by unidentified persons while he was supervising the laying of railway track in Palamu district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Two persons on two-wheeler shot at the 34-year-old engineer, Virendra Kumar, in the afternoon.

The man, who received a gunshot wound in his left thigh, was admitted to the Husainabad Sub-Divisional Hospital, police official Pujya Prakash said.

His condition was stated to be stable, the police officer said.

The accused fled the scene after the incident.

Police official Chandan Kumar Sinha said, "We are investigating the matter".

A similar incident had taken place in the area recently when shots were fired at employees of the same firm involved in the rail track laying work.

A week ago, four persons were arrested in this connection and remanded to judicial custody.