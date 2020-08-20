Medical Student Found Dead In UP; Doctor, Accused Of Harassment, Caught

Agra Medical Student Murder: The police said they've taken accused into custody.

A 25-year-old medical student from Delhi was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday morning, a few kilometres away from her college. A doctor, who was working at UP's Jalaun city, about 220 km from state capital Lucknow, has been taken into custody, said police. The woman's family had identified him as an accused.

The family of the student, who was pursuing her post-graduation from Agra, told police that she was missing since Tuesday evening. A case of kidnapping was filed, hours before her body was found.

"The family of the woman told police that a medical officer - a doctor from Jalaun - was harassing her and had even threatened her," Babloo Kumar, a police officer from Agra, said.

"The student was found dead Wednesday morning; the body has been sent for postmortem. The accused has been taken into custody. She had suffered injuries on her head and neck; the injury marks indicated struggle. We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the nearby areas," he added.

In the last few weeks, several shocking incidents of crimes against women and girls have prompted opposition parties to attack Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

On Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post that the state government "has completely failed in providing security to women".

"Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and now Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women," the 48-year-Congress leader old wrote.

Yesterday, a teen who went missing from her village in eastern UP's Bhadohi, was found dead. The police said the face and upper body of the teen bore burn injuries

Last week, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body found in a sugarcane field. She had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut, the girl's father said.

In western UP's Hapur, a six-year-old was kidnapped and raped earlier this month. The accused was arrested last week amid shock and horror over the incident.

On August 10, a US scholar from Bulandshahr - Sudeeksha Bhati - was killed in a road accident; her family had accused two bikers of harassment.