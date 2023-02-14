Medical Equipment Worth Over Rs 7 Crore Sent To Turkey, Syria: India

On February 10, a bigger lot of relief materials was arranged for both Turkiye and Syria.

India has sent emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Highlighting the efforts of his ministry in providing emergency relief material to Turkiye and Syria, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "India is providing assistance to the two countries in the spirit of its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

On February 6, three truck loads of relief materials were arranged at the Hindon air base comprising life-saving emergency medicines and protective items within 12 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The 5,945-ton emergency relief material included 27 life-saving medicines, two kinds of protective items and three categories of critical care equipments, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, the statement said.

The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items of 7.3 tons, valued at Rs 1.4 crore while relief materials sent for Turkiye included 14 types of medical and critical care equipments, valued at Rs 4 crore, it said.

