Media Baron Sanjive Narain Denies Involvement In Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam entrepreneur Sanjive Narain on Wednesday strongly refuted allegations linking him to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, terming the claims a "conspiracy" by "a section of portal journalists."

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Mr Narain insisted he was not present at the yacht party where the incident occurred and emphasised that he had already submitted travel documents proving his movements. He pledged his "full cooperation" with the CID or any other investigating agency to ensure justice for Mr Garg.

Mr Narain said some groups were "deliberately trying to project" that he was present at the Singapore yacht party on September 18-19. "These are all false allegations. I have provided evidence showing that on the 18th night, I was in Guwahati for a movie premiere, and later I flew to Kolkata and then to Singapore. I only reached on the 19th," he clarified.

Explaining his visit, Mr Narain said he had travelled at his own expense to release his book on Bhupen Hazarika during the North East Festival. "I was not a sponsor. Neither was I paid for travel or accommodation. Like Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and others, I was simply invited," he added.

Mr Narain recalled how he learned of the incident: "Around 3 pm, I got a call from Shyamkarnu Mahanta (the organiser of the northeast India festival at Singapore) informing me of an accident. I rushed to the pier where an ambulance was present and saw Zubeen being given CPR. I was shocked and angry that he had been taken to the ocean despite his health condition. That was pure negligence."

Calling Mr Garg "a brother for 37 years," Mr Narain became emotional while stressing that he too wanted the truth to come out. "Zubeen was dearest to me. I also want full justice for him. If there was a conspiracy, those guilty should face capital punishment. If it was negligence, then too, those responsible must be punished," he declared.

Mr Narain concluded by appealing for a fair probe: "I request the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the CID, even the CBI if required, to investigate thoroughly. I will fully cooperate."