Delhi Civic Body To Install 10,786 CCTV Cameras At School Sites

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will install 10,786 CCTV cameras at 786 school sites at a cost of approximately Rs 25 crore, the civic boy on Monday said.

Each MCD school will be installed with 10 IP-enabled Vandal Dome cameras and five bullet cameras in order to ensure the safety and security of students, the statement said.

The civic body had earlier announced it would install 15 CCTV cameras and recruit nearly 3,000 security guards, following cases of sexual assault in MCD-run schools. It said that the erstwhile southern and eastern corporation had installed 15 CCTV cameras in each of its 399 schools. However, of 529 schools in the erstwhile northern corporation, only 480 CCTV cameras were installed in 120 schools, four in each.

The CCTV cameras will be installed in Shahdara North, Shahdara South, Civil Lines, City SP, Karol Bagh, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Southern, Western, Central and Najafgarh areas.

A hard disk of 2 TB capacity will be attached to each camera to store recording and cameras will be connected with a 50 MBPS internet connection, the statement said.

The CCTV cameras will be installed at vulnerable points and will have night vision capabilities. They will have motion sensors and will start recording upon detecting any movement, the statement said. "With the help of internet connection, the CCTV cameras can be accessed from anywhere. The agency selected to install cameras will provide four years AMC along with one year warranty," the statement said.

In February, the National Human Rights Commission sought a report from the Delhi government and police in connection with the alleged sexual assault against a class 3 girl inside an MCD school.

In March, another case of alleged gang rape of a class 5 student by a 54-year-old peon of an MCD school and his associates was reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)