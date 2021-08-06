Mayawati Says 'Will Support Centre In Parliament And Outside If...'

Mayawati said her party will support the Centre if it takes steps for conducting census of OBCs

BSP chief Mayawati today said her party will support the central government both in Parliament and outside it, if it takes constructive steps for conducting census of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Her remarks come close on the heels of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the tricky issue of caste-based census which the Centre has proposed to hold only for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"BSP has been demanding census of OBCs in the country. If the central government takes any positive step in this direction, BSP will definitely support it both inside and outside the Parliament," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.



