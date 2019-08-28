Mayawati Re-Elected BSP Chief, Says Won't 'Stop Or Bend, Let Alone Break'

Mayawati said her party will contest all elections with "full strength".

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati was today unanimously re-elected as the party's national president at a special meeting of senior office-bearers, its state units and representatives selected from across the country, an official release said.

After her re-election, the 63-year-old leader expressed gratitude to all her party workers and followers and assured them of her continued commitment to take the party's movement forward.

Mayawati said she would always be ready to pursue the humanitarian missions of sants, gurus and great men born in Dalit, Adivasi and other backward classes. She vowed never to "stop or bend, let alone break" in the interest of the party and the movement.

Referring to the assembly elections to be held soon in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, Mayawati said her party has to contest all elections with "full strength".

"The BSP has to fight these elections against both the ruling BJP and the Congress and has to move forward by first becoming a balancing power," she said.

"In addition to this, the BSP has to also show a good result in the assembly by-polls to be held for some seats in Uttar Pradesh," she added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.