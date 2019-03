BSP chief Mayawati met her senior party leaders in Lucknow today

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is holding a strategy session with senior leaders of her party to take a call on the way forward in the backdrop of the terror attacks in the country and the escalation of tension with Pakistan. The Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance is contesting the coming national elections in three states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand - which account for 110 seats in the Lok Sabha.

"In the past few days, the country is concerned and sad about the terror incidents that have been happening in Jammu and Kashmir...The BJP and especially PM Modi is trying to hide his failures and short comings in the garb of what is happening there," alleged Mayawati, adding that "nothing is secret from the people of India."

"In that scenario, the SP-BSP coalition has to be careful and decide the way forward," Mayawati told reporters in Lucknow.

Mayawati has been extremely critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, accusing him of "betraying national sentiments", after the PM interacted with over one crore BJP workers from 15,000 locations across the country, in a mega video conference, amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

"At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security, trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments (sic), Mayawati tweeted.

Sources say, Mayawati arrived in Lucknow after a gap of 45 days and is likely to meet the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, who have already reportedly started campaigning. The BSP has not yet formally announced the names of its candidates. The party will contest in 38 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and its ally, SP will contest in 37 seats.