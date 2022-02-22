Maximum Temperature At 27.1 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. (File)

It was a windy day in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to Met officials.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was in the "poor" category at 252 on Tuesday at 4 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The humidity level in the city oscillated between 86 per cent and 45 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius.