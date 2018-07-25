This Matrimony Website Aims To Target 1.5 Billion Muslims Across Globe

The services will be available on the respective websites and apps. (Representational)

Leading matrimony website, Matriomy.com, on Tuesday launched seven region specific Muslim matchmaking sites to target 1.5 billion prospective customers in the Middle East, US, Europe, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

Under GlobalMuslimMatch.com, which will be headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include ArabMuslimMatch.com, AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com, and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com.

The publicly listed company, which has a successful track record of segmenting online matrimony in India, aims to deploy its 18-year understanding of the unique characteristics of matchmaking to a similar audience across the globe.

The services will be available on the respective websites and apps on the iOS and Android platforms.

"We believe that our unique understanding of the matchmaking domain coupled with 18 years of experience in building a highly profitable public listed company holds us firm in our quest for global expansion. We feel that a globally fragmented Muslim matchmaking market offers a huge opportunity for an established player like us. The online matrimony characteristics in Asia are quite similar in nature compared to the territory we're embarking upon and we're sure to provide wider choices and richer matchmaking experience to Muslims in these regions," said founder and CEO - Matrimony.com, Murugavel Janakiraman.

Also, the company already has exclusive matrimony services in some of the SAARC nations and is a leader in some countries like Sri Lanka.

