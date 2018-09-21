This Chhattisgarh Temple Opens Only For 12 Hours In A Year

Mata Lingeshwara Temple is located on top of a giant rock (Representational)

Located at Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, Mata Lingeshwara Temple is unlike any other temple of the country. What makes this temple unique is the fact that it opens for the devotees only for 12 hours in a year.

A large number of devotees from across the state throng the shrine to take the blessings of the deity. The temple is located on the top of a giant rock and devotees have to crawl to enter the temple.

"We have heard a lot about the temple. So even I came here to make a wish for a child," said Abhijeet Mehata Indoor, one of the devotees, .

The district administration also beefs up the security arrangement in the area as the temple is located in the Naxal affected area.