Massive Search Operation Underway In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces started a massive search operation on Monday in around two dozen villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The operation began following reports about presence of terrorists in the villages of Putrigam, Rohmu, Rajpora, Matrigam, Goosu, Frasipora and others.

"So far, there has been no reports of any exchange of fire in any of the villages included in the search," a police officer said.

This is not the first such operation in the south Kashmir area undertaken by the security forces.

Known as area domination operations, these are usually undertaken to prevent terrorists from establishing a foothold in the region.