Massive Landslide Halts Traffic On NH-10 In West Bengal's Darjeeling

Traffic movement on National Highway 10, which connects West Bengal with Sikkim, was on Thursday disrupted after a massive landslide triggered by overnight rainfall. The incident took place at SNT Dhara near Sevoke under Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

According to officials, restoration work is underway on the highway.

On Thursday morning, another landslide was reported at National Highway 31. Three people sustained serious injuries after big boulders fell on their vehicle. Another car passing through the spot was also affected.

The landslides have cut off all communication along the main route between Siliguri and Sikkim.

Cars have been blocked from entering the area since the early morning and district administration officials have begun clearing the roads using excavators.

Surajit Mandal, Sevoke Traffic Officer, Darjeeling police said, "The incident was reported last night at around 2 am. We are trying to clear the road with the help of excavators. But it will take several hours. There is no report of any casualties due to the landslide incident at SNT Dhara."

Milan Kumar Maity, a Sikkim-bound passenger stranded at SNT Dhara due to the landslide, said that he was travelling to Singtam in Sikkim, but had to suspend his journey due to the landslide.

