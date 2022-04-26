Massive Fire In Gurugram's Manesar, 35 Fire Tenders on Spot

The incident took place near sector-6 of Manesar area in Gurugram. (Representative)

A massive fire broke out in a pile of garbage in Manesar in Gurugram on late Monday night.

The incident occurred near sector-6 of Manesar. 35 fire tenders are present on the spot to douse the flame. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in garbage near sector-6 of Manesar in Gurugram district late last night. 35 fire brigade vehicles present on the spot pic.twitter.com/llofnJIkH8 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Further details are awaited.

