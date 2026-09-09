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Massive Fire At Surat Textile Market, Over A Dozen Shops Damaged

As many as 25 firefighting vehicles, turntable ladders, hydraulic platforms and nearly 150 fire personnel and officers were deployed to control the blaze, Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said.

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Massive Fire At Surat Textile Market, Over A Dozen Shops Damaged
The blaze was brought under control after 7 to 8 hours.
Surat:

A massive blaze erupted at a multi-storey textile market in Gujarat's Surat city, damaging more than a dozen shops and leaving a firefighter injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around midnight in the Shyam Sangini textile market and affected shops located on its sixth floor, they said.

As many as 25 firefighting vehicles, turntable ladders, hydraulic platforms and nearly 150 fire personnel and officers were deployed to control the blaze, Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said.

The blaze was brought under control after 7 to 8 hours, he said.

A firefighter was injured during the operation and shifted to the hospital as his health deteriorated, the official said.

Local traders said the fire destroyed synthetic goods kept outside the shops on the sixth floor and soon spread to several establishments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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