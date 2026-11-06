Massive Fire At Kia Showroom In Delhi. 2 Injured, Several Cars Damaged

A massive fire broke out at a Kia car showroom in South Delhi on Friday, which left two people injured and damaged six vehicles.

The fire broke out at the KIA showroom located in the Saidul Ajaib area of Saket. Thick plumes of smoke rose from the building, rising high into the sky, and were visible from a significant distance.

The fire has been brought under control, and firefighters, along with police personnel, remain present at the scene.

"Around 3.45 pm, we received information that a Kia showroom opposite the metro station had caught fire. The fire department, police and other agencies were immediately mobilised. The SDM and the SHO also reached the spot," Deputy Magistrate Lakshya Singhal told news agency PTI.

Two people were injured in the incident and were admitted to local hospitals, while 12-15 people were rescued from the building. Visuals that have appeared show rescuers placing ladders against adjoining buildings to evacuate those trapped on the upper floors.

"As of now, there have been no casualties. The building is being searched to rule out any casualties," he said, adding that teams from the fire department, police, revenue department, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ambulance services and CATS were involved in the operation.

A crowd gathered near the showroom during the incident, and passersby stopped to take videos of the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

