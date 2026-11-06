Delhi Trade Body States 2 Key Demands For 20 Markets Ahead Of Diwali

Hours after a major fire broke out at Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking immediate fire safety measures and financial assistance for traders affected by such incidents.

In its letter to the Chief Minister, CTI has put forward two key demands: the deployment of fire engines round the clock at 20 crowded markets across Delhi until Bhai Dooj on November 11 and the immediate announcement of a dedicated 'Traders Fire Disaster Fund' to compensate traders who suffer losses due to fire incidents.

The demands come after a fire broke out at Puri Plaza in Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, on the morning of Dhanteras. As many as 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, narrow lanes and heavy congestion reportedly made it difficult for fire vehicles to reach the affected area quickly. The incident has raised concerns among traders, particularly as Delhi markets witness heavy footfall and increased business activity during the festive season.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that fire incidents in Delhi's markets around Diwali have become a recurring concern, but traders continue to face difficulties in accessing immediate relief and assistance.

"Every year, fires break out in Delhi's markets around Diwali. Investigations are announced, but there are no fire engines at the spot and traders receive no relief. This time, we want concrete action and not just an investigation," Goyal said.

CTI Demands 24-Hour Fire Deployment At 20 Crowded Markets

Under its first demand, CTI has urged the Delhi government to station fire engines, water bowsers and dedicated firefighting teams round the clock at 20 major markets until November 11.

The markets identified by the traders' body include Karol Bagh, Gaffar Market, Sadar Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Gandhi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, South Extension, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazaar and Naya Bazaar, among others.

Goyal said that just as police personnel are deployed during VIP movements, dedicated fire services should also be stationed at crowded markets during the festive rush.

He also called for one lane in these markets to be kept clear exclusively for fire engines and ambulances until Bhai Dooj, ensuring emergency vehicles can reach incident sites without being obstructed by traffic and congestion.

CTI Seeks Rs 100-Crore Traders Fire Disaster Fund

The second major demand is the creation of a Rs 100-crore 'Traders Fire Disaster Fund' by the Delhi government to provide immediate financial assistance to traders whose shops and businesses are destroyed in fire incidents.

According to CTI, small traders affected by fires should be eligible for financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh or an interest-free loan within seven days of the incident.

The traders' body has also proposed that assistance should be released on the basis of an SDM's assessment report, without making traders wait for an FIR, fire department report or insurance-related documents.

It has further demanded that during peak festive periods such as Diwali, financial relief should be provided within 48 hours.

Highlighting the financial difficulties faced by traders after fire incidents, Goyal said that while farmers have crop insurance and workers have welfare schemes, small traders often have no dedicated support mechanism when their shops are gutted in fires.

He said such incidents can wipe out a trader's entire stock, leaving families, employees and businesses struggling with financial liabilities and outstanding loans.

With Diwali approaching, the demands have brought the issue of fire safety, emergency access and financial protection for traders in Delhi's crowded commercial hubs into focus.