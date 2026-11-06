Fire Erupts At Delhi's Karol Bagh Days Before Diwali, 22 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

A major fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Delhi's Gaffar Market in the early hours of Friday, just days before Diwali and on the occasion of Dhanteras, triggering a massive emergency response.

Around 20-25 fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the fire at Chain Wali Gali was received at Karol Bagh Police Station at around 1:28 am. Police personnel, including the SHO and night staff, immediately reached the spot and found the fire at Shop No. 13/21 in Puri Plaza, a four-storey commercial building dealing in mobile accessories.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire originated in a ground-floor shop where mobile batteries were stored before spreading to all four floors of the building.

Apart from 20-25 fire engines, three CAT ambulances and two PCR vehicles were also deployed at the site as emergency services responded to the incident.

While the fire has been extinguished, the incident has resulted in property damage. No loss of life or injuries have been reported.

Police suspect that overheating or overcharging of batteries could have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be established. A detailed report will be sought from the Fire Department and the Electrical Inspector.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will also examine the building to ascertain whether any other combustible material contributed to the spread of the fire.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Police will also obtain a structural safety assessment or certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to rule out any threat to human life.

The situation at the spot is currently under control, and police personnel are maintaining law and order in the area.