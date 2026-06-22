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Massive Fire At Coaching Centre In Lucknow, Students Jump From 1st Floor

The fire broke out in the Aliganj area in the northeastern part of the city.

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Massive Fire At Coaching Centre In Lucknow, Students Jump From 1st Floor
Several fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.
  • The fire broke out in the Aliganj area in the northeastern part of the city.
  • A video shows a man falling from the first floor and onto a fence before hitting the ground
  • Several fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control
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A huge fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in the Aliganj area in northeast Lucknow, trapping several people and forcing some students to jump from the first floor, witnesses said. 

The building, located in a commercial area, has a pet shop and other stores apart from the coaching centre. Witnesses said several people jumped from the centre, which is on the first floor, and a video shows a man falling while attempting to escape.

In one video, the man can be seen climbing out of what appears to be a shattered window of the building. The man tries to hang on to a ledge but can't hold on, falling onto a fence before hitting the ground. Some people are seen helping him up and carrying him to safety. He has suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment. 

Police and fire teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also went there to monitor the rescue efforts.

"It's a three-storey building. The fire broke out on the top floor and spread quickly. Some of the windows were shattered as part of the rescue efforts," said a witness. 

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