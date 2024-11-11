Massive Delays In Getting US Visa Across Cities, It's 500 Days In Kolkata

In 2023, the US Consular Team in India set a new record by processing 1.4 million visas. (File)

The visa wait time for Indians planning a visit to the United States has gone up massively, with Kolkata taking up to 500 days to process B1/B2 visas. The US consulate in Chennai takes up to 486 days, followed by Mumbai at 427 days and Delhi at 432 days, causing frustration among applicants. The wait for the US visa in Hyderabad is 435 days.

These delays persist despite the US government's efforts to tackle the backlog. According to the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, the estimated wait time to receive a non-immigrant visa interview appointment at a US embassy or consulate is based on workload and staffing and it can vary from week to week.

The B1 visa is issued to individuals travelling to the US for business-related purposes, while the B2 visa is for tourism, visiting friends and family, medical treatment, or attending social events without receiving payment. Usually, the B1/B2 visa is issued together, allowing the holder to engage in both business and leisure activities during their stay in the US.

In 2023, the US Consular Team in India set a new record by processing 1.4 million visas, a number that helped reduce visitor visa appointment wait times by 75%, said the US Embassy and Consulates in India. The demand for US visas surged across all categories, with applications rising by 60% compared to the previous year.

However, there is some relief for those seeking Interview Waiver Visitor visas, which have significantly shorter wait times. In Delhi, the wait for this category is just 14 days, and Kolkata offers a slightly quicker wait time of 13 days, reported the Economic Times.

In a statement a few days ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will add one million more visa appointment slots next year. This expansion aims to address the growing travel demand as the country gears up for major international events, such as the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.