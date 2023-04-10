Massive Blaze In Himachal's Kullu Causes Damages Worth Rs 2 Crore

Nine shops and four houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out near an old bus stand in Kullu district's Banjar area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today. Fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/GlTl57HI3u — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

No casualty was reported but property worth around Rs 2 crores was damaged in the fire, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg told the PTI.

After noticing the fire, the home guard on night patrolling informed the fire tenders, police said.

The fire tenders managed to douse the blaze but by then the fire had spread to adjacent shops and houses as the buildings were old and had wood work.

Nine shops and four houses have been completely destroyed in the fire while five shops or houses were partly damaged, Garg said, adding the property loss is estimated to be around Rs 2 crores.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Earlier there were apprehensions that a person sleeping in one of the accommodations was missing but later he was traced.

