Masood Azhar Listing Sends Strong Message On Collective Action For Global Peace: UK

UK government also believes the listing is a positive development for the security and stability.

The listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations has send a "strong message" about the importance of collective action to uphold global peace and stability, the UK Foreign Office said.

The UK, along with the US and France, was the designating state at the UN for listing Masood Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.

"The UK strongly supports this UN listing and has worked closely with international partners to achieve this result," a UK Foreign Office statement, given to PTI here by the UK Mission to the UN on Friday, said.

"We welcome the unity of the decision taken by the UN, which sends a strong message about the importance of collective action to uphold global peace and stability," it added.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the UN on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.

The statement said the JeM was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in 2001 and Britain has consistently called for the international listing of its chief Masood Azhar.

The UK government also believes the listing is a positive development for the security and stability of the South Asia region.

While welcoming the commitment by the Pakistan government to tackle terrorist groups and the extremism that sustains them, the UK said it continues to encourage robust and sustained action against these groups, and will work tirelessly to address the ongoing threat they pose to Britain and the international community.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.