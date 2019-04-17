Masood Azhar Blacklisting: China Says "Matter Moving Towards Settlement"

China has also rejected the report that the US, the UK and France asked China to lift the technical hold on Masood Azhar by April 23.

All India | | Updated: April 17, 2019 15:19 IST
Masood Azhar Blacklisting: China Says 'Matter Moving Towards Settlement'

China has so far blocked the move to ban Masood Azhar four times in recent years (File Photo)


Beijing: 

China today said the issue of blacklisting Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar at the UN panel is heading towards a settlement and asked the US not to force through its own resolution on the matter.

Beijing also rejected the report that the US, the UK and France asked China to lift the technical hold on Masood Azhar by April 23 failing which they will move a formal resolution for discussion, vote and passage at the UN Security Council.

"On the issue of the listing of Masood Azhar, China's position remains unchanged. We are also having communication with relevant parties and the matter is moving towards the direction of settlement," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.



