Coronavirus - Masks Made Compulsory In Gurgaon Near Delhi Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

After Delhi and Mumbai, Gurgaon on Friday made protective masks mandatory for those stepping out of their homes in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 12,000 people across the country and killed over 200.

Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday in Haryana, taking the number of cases in the state to 161, according to the latest health bulletin. The state has recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.

Gurgaon is among the worst-affected districts in the state with 32 COVID-19 cases besides Nuh with 38 cases, Palwal with 28 and Faridabad with 28 cases.

Authorities in the city, neighbouring Delhi, sealed nine areas that were declared coronavirus containment zones over a high concentration of cases.

The nine areas are Sector 9, Nirvana Country in Sector-54, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens Sector-83, Laburnum Society, Sector-39, Village Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward Number 11 Pataudi and Village Raipur Sohna, news agency ANI reported.

The district administration said that public movement in the containment zones is absolutely restricted.

Meanwhile, an Italian woman admitted at a private hospital in Gurgaon after testing positive for coronavirus died following a heart attack, a state health department official said on Friday.

The 78-year-old woman was said to have recovered from COVID-19, testing negative after over a month at the hospital. But she died on Thursday due to a heart attack, an official said.

