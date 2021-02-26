Masked Mob Attacks Migrant Workers In Meghalaya, 1 Killed

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Raju Mondal from Mankachar (Representational)

A migrant worker from Assam was killed and eight were injured on Wednesday, when a masked mob attacked them at a village in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 11:30 PM. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Shillong; one of them died.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Raju Mondal from Mankachar in South Salmara district of Assam.

According to the local police, the workers were hired by St. Xavier school for construction work at the girls' hostel.

"Our investigation is on to arrest the culprits. Right now, we cannot say (anything) because the investigation is going on, but our team has been alerted," a police official told NDTV.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said action will be taken against those involved in the attack.

