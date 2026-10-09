Mary Kom's Ex-Husband Files Defamation Case Over Her Remarks On Marriage

Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom's former husband Karong Onkholer has filed a criminal defamation complaint against her in a Delhi court, alleging false and damaging remarks made by her about him in a television interview earlier this year.

The complaint, filed on October 6, is pending before Judicial Magistrate First Class Shivam Gupta for pre-summoning evidence. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on November 19.

Pre-summoning evidence (PSE) refers to the preliminary oral and documentary statements recorded by a Magistrate in a private criminal complaint before deciding whether to issue a summons to the accused.

Onkholer has alleged that Kom made the remarks during a television interview aired on January 11 this year after their marriage was dissolved in December 2023.

According to the complaint, Kom allegedly accused him of cheating and abandoning her, claimed that he had no successful career and alleged that he depended on her earnings.

The complainant has contended that the statements gave a false impression that he had no independent professional identity and had benefited financially from his marriage to the boxer.

The complaint also takes objection to allegations that Onkholer withdrew money from Kom's bank accounts without authorisation, took loans in her name and failed to contribute to the upbringing of their children. It further refers to remarks allegedly portraying him as someone who did not work and relied on Kom financially.

Onkholer has claimed that the statements were false, malicious and intended to harm his reputation. He has alleged that their wide public dissemination caused him mental distress and damaged his standing in society, as well as his reputation as a spouse and parent.

Disputing the alleged portrayal of him as unemployed and dependent on Kom, Onkholer has stated that he sacrificed his own career and professional opportunities to support her boxing career during their marriage.

According to the complaint, the couple married on March 12, 2005, and lived together in Faridabad. Their marriage was dissolved through customary practice on December 20, 2023.

The complaint has been filed through advocates Akash Krishna and Pragati Sharma. Onkholer has urged the court to take cognisance of the alleged offence, record his pre-summoning evidence and summon Kom if sufficient grounds are made out.

The allegations are yet to be adjudicated by the court.

Kom is presently participating as a contestant in the TV reality show 'Big Boss'.

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