'Marvel Of Engineering': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Hails Z-Morh Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel Project in Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, J&K LG Manoj Sinha, and former CM Omar Abdullah.

During the inaugural event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that infrastructure plays a crucial role in the country's development.

"... To make India develop, we have to improve the infrastructure of our country. Unless these four things - water, energy, transport and communication - are developed, industry, tourism and trade cannot be promoted. Therefore, the Prime Minister has given us the responsibility of this infrastructural development with the resolve to make Jammu and Kashmir happy, prosperous, rich and developed along with developed India...The mission set by the Prime Minister is that industries and businesses should come here to make Jammu and Kashmir happy, prosperous and rich... With this feeling, we are trying to develop this infrastructure," he said.

The tunnel, constructed at a cost of Rs2,717 crore, is expected to transform connectivity and bolster economic activity in the region.

Earlier, taking on Social Media X, Gadkari hailed the Sonmarg Tunnel Inauguration, calling it the "Marvel of Engineering" ensuring year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.

A Marvel of Engineering: Ensuring Seamless Connectivity Year-Round!



Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, inaugurated the Sonmarg Tunnel Pariyojana, constructed at a total cost of ₹2,717 crore and spanning a length of 11.98 km in Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir today.



The… pic.twitter.com/9Xfr3zjR37 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 13, 2025

"A Marvel of Engineering: Ensuring Seamless Connectivity Year-Round! Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, inaugurated the Sonmarg Tunnel Pariyojana, constructed at a total cost of Rs2,717 crore and spanning a length of 11.98 km in Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir today. The tunnel ensures uninterrupted traffic flow between Srinagar and Ladakh year-round, bypassing avalanche-prone areas and providing a secure route for travellers. It facilitates seamless movement of local agricultural goods from Srinagar to Leh, significantly reducing travel time while fostering quicker connectivity. Promoting winter and religious tourism through enhanced access to Sonmarg and other destinations boosts the regional economy. The tunnel also creates employment opportunities for residents and ensures uninterrupted supply chains for military essentials, safeguarding lives by mitigating avalanche-related risks," he posted on X.

"This bi-directional, 6.4-kilometre tunnel features a parallel escape tunnel for enhanced safety. It includes a 3.7 km creeper lane for heavily loaded vehicles, a 4.6 km western approach road, a 0.9 km eastern approach road, 2 major bridges, and 1 minor bridge, exemplifying PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision for Jammu & Kashmir's world-class mobility network," he added on X.

The Z-Morh Tunnel will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km per hr to 70 km per hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh. This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh.

